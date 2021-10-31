mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Megan Thee Stallion Goes In On "Megan's Piano"

Aron A.
October 31, 2021 17:03
4.7K Views
437
10
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Megan's Piano
Megan Thee Stallion

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
20% (33)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
25 MAKE IT STOP

A highlight off of "Something For Thee Hotties."


In the past few years, Megan Thee Stallion went from being one of the most promising female rappers to emerge to a bonafide pop star. Unfortunately, it was evident in her rise to fame that attaining #1 records would, in a way, compromise her penmanship. Last year, she released Good News, her formal debut album. It was filled with rap bangers, slow jams, and pop-centric tunes, though fans have been demanding the return of Tina Snow.

Clearly, Megan wanted to please the fans and the outcome was the release of Friday's Something For Thee Hotties. "Megan's Piano" has a run-time of less than two minutes but Meg flexes her lyrical muscle and packs a punch within that time.

Check out the song from Meg's latest project below.

Quotable Lyrics
Don't call me "sis", 'cause I'm not your sister
You really need to come and get your mister
Seein' all my opps linked up in a picture
Everybody look busted, injured

Megan Thee Stallion
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  37
  10
  4.7K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Megan Thee Stallion
10 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Megan Thee Stallion Goes In On "Megan's Piano"
437
10
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject