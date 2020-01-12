Megan Rapinoe is not happy with the International Olympics Committee (IOC) for banning political protests from the 2020 Summer Olympics.

According to Complex, she called out the IOC on her Instagram story writing, "So much being done about the protests. So little being done about what we are protesting about. We will not be silenced."

Yesterday, the IOC announced its updated guidelines which took aim at political, religious or racial propaganda and/or demonstrations: "We believe that the example we set by competing with the world’s best while living in harmony in Olympic Village is a uniquely positive message to send to an increasingly divided world,” the new guidelines read. "This is why it is important, on both a personal and global level, that we keep the venues, the Olympic Village, and the podium neutral and free from any form of political, religious or ethnic demonstrations."

Rapinoe has made a reputation for herself as a political activist in sports. In 2016, she joined Colin Kaepernick by kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice. She's also called out Donald Trump and his "make America great again" slogan.

The 2020 Summer Olympics will begin on Friday, July 24 and run until Sunday, August 9 in Tokyo, Japan.