Meek Mill Puts It All On The Line On "Halo" Ft. Brent Faiyaz

It's been nearly three years since Meek Mill delivered his chart-topping album, Championships. Though his focus has been going towards expanding his empire, including the Dream Chasers roster, and his work within prison reform, he's been cookin' up some sh*t this time around. The rapper's unveiled several freestyles over the year as fans anticipate his next album. On Friday, he finally delivered.

Expensive Pain is 18 songs in total with a healthy balance of collabs and solo tracks. Meek does deliver some certified bangers but the rapper offers a few cuts that dive deep into his vulnerability. On "Halo," he links up with Brent Faiyaz to close out the album. While Faiyaz' angelic harmonies gloss over the production subtly, Meek opens up about the issues that he deals with behind closed doors and how much of it is bottled up. "Standin' in the club, poppin' bottles, sippin' Ace/ Lookin' at the people, lookin' at me like I'm straight/ Knowin' I've been goin' through some shit that I don't speak about," he raps on the record.

Check out "Halo" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I say, "Young n***a rumble and stay humble through the fake shit"

All this money and bad bitches, I'm in the matrix

Tryna be successful and still fighting open cases

At times I get angry at God, like, "Why you take Nip?"

