McDonald's has declared Monday, March 2 the first-ever National Egg McMuffin Day, according to USA Today.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

In celebration, patrons who arrive between 6 and 10:30 AM local time Monday will receive a free Egg McMuffin with no purchase necessary. The only caveat is that you will need to download the McDonald's app.

“While we’re giving the Egg McMuffin its moment, we’re really honoring our breakfast fans who have woken up with McDonald’s breakfast for nearly 50 years," David Tovar, McDonald's vice president of U.S. communications, said in a statement. "And we just thought, ‘hey, why not declare March 2 as National Egg McMuffin Day?’”

The announcement comes perfectly timed to combat Wendy's new breakfast menu which debuts on Monday, March 2 as well.

“Since everybody knows there’s a new entrant coming into the breakfast daypart, we would have expected it to be highly competitive, and that’s what we’re seeing,” Wendy’s CEO Todd Penegor said in a conference call on Feb. 26, according to AdAge.

“We believe this product easily goes head to head versus the competition and is far greater in terms of the overall flavor profile,” Wendy’s Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said regarding the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit sandwich at a press event earlier this month.

Other new additions to the Wendy's menu include the Breakfast Baconator and the Frosty-ccino.