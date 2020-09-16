Who would've thought adding bacon and lettuce to a Quarter Pounder would cause such a commotion at McDonald's? Following the launch of Travis Scott's new signature burger at the company, Travis Scott did what he always done when he collaborates with another company -- flood the market with new merch. The Cactus Jack x McDonald's merch damn-near sold out immediate but apparently, the actual Travis Scott meal has been causing a supply shortage at certain locations.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

USA Today reports that the fast-food company has confirmed the popularity of the Travis Scott burger has caused a shortage of ingredients. Of those ingredients are Quarter Pounder beef, bacon, slivered onions, and shredded lettuce. Essentially, all the key ingredients to this burger. "We’ve created a program that’s so compelling to our customers that it’s stretching our world-class supply chain; and if demand continues at these levels, more restaurants will break supply," an internal memo sent to employees read.

Needless to say, this has been a major success for McDonald's who've apparently been struggling to captivate a younger audience with Big Macs. The company confirmed that this is true, and revealed that the burger will solely be available to order via the McDonald's app starting on Sept. 22nd.

"In fact, it’s been so lit, some of our restaurants have temporarily sold out of some of the ingredients in the meal," the chain said in a statement to USA TODAY. "We’re working closely with our suppliers, distributors and franchisees to resupply impacted restaurants as quickly as possible."

Their Twitter account later quote-retweeted the USA Today article, adding an incredibly valid point about the craze surrounding their new product. "it wouldn’t be a true @trvisXX collab if it didn’t sell out in some stores, right?" the tweet reads.

Have you tried the Travis Scott burger? What's the verdict? Sound off in the comments below.