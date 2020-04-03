LeBron James has been the face of the NBA since joining the league all the way back in 2003. He came into the league the year after Jordan retired for the third and final time so it was believed that he would help carry on the Jordan legacy. So far, he has done a pretty good job of doing that although he leaves a bit to be desired in the championship department. Regardless, LeBron is already a legend and in just a few years from now, he will be exiting the game of basketball.

Today on First Take, Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith discussed who they felt would take the torch from LeBron in regards to being the face of the NBA. Kellerman was the first to answer and he was quick to say Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans. Of course, Williamson was drafted first overall last summer and despite playing in very few games, he has already cemented himself as one of the most exciting players to watch.

Kellerman's reasoning for this take was quite sound as he noted that if Zion stays healthy, he can be the most athletic player in the league. The First Take host also noted that Zion is extremely likable which helps him in terms of marketing. Overall, Zion is the complete package and fans love him which makes the young star a perfect candidate for the face of the league.

Do you agree with Kellerman? Let us know in the comments, below.