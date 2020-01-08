Luka Doncic has been a phenomenal young talent for the Dallas Mavericks. Last season, Doncic was named rookie of the year and this season, he continues to be one of the best players in the league. Doncic is an early candidate for the MVP trophy especially when you consider how the Mavericks have been overachieving in his presence. At 20 years old, Doncic has been nothing short of dominant and continues to impress fans with not just his shooting but his playmaking as well.

ESPN's Max Kellerman is a huge fan of Doncic's game and has been very complimentary on First Take. During Wednesday's episode of First Take, Kellerman said: "Luka Doncic is the best 20-year-old player in the history of the NBA." While this may seem like a bit of a reach, the stats seem to back it up quite a bit.

Doncic has been able to take down some of the league's best teams this season and fans are excited to see how we will develop over the next few years. In fact, some pundits believe he has the potential to be better than Dirk Nowitzki which would certainly be a huge accomplishment.

Only time will tell whether or not Doncic will be able to lead the Mavs to a second championship.