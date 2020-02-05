LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been on a roll this season and it doesn't look like they will be slowing down anytime soon. The team currently sits atop the Western Conference standings with an impressive record of 38-11. Many think the Lakers have a real shot of winning the NBA title and if they keep up their pace, they will certainly be in a good position to do so. Last night, the Lakers flexed their championship pedigree as they defeated the San Antonio Spurs 129-102. LeBron scored 19 points in the fourth quarter and looked like his prime self.

Today on First Take, Max Kellerman suggested LeBron should actually tone down these kinds of performances because they will eventually break down his body. Kellerman wants LeBron and the Lakers to go win the title but feels like he could put the team's chances at risk if he injures himself trying to do too much.

LeBron James isn't exactly known for toning down his play so it would be surprising to see him take Kellerman's advice. The race for first in the Western Conference is still quite close and the Lakers won't want to lose out because they're not putting in enough effort. James has consistently been against load management and it doesn't appear as though his philosophy will change anytime soon.

Do you agree with Kellerman or is he overreacting here?