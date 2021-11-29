Matthew McConaughey says he has decided not to run for Texas Governor, updating fans on his long-teased transition into politics. McConaughey explained his decision in a video uploaded to his social media pages, Sunday night.

“As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment,” McConaughey said in the clip.

He explains that he still plans to support the state of Texas in other ways for the time being.



Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

McConaughey says he will “continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I’ve believe are leaders, establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life, organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity. That’s the American dream."

The news comes despite Dallas Morning News conducting a recent poll that placed McConaughey eight points above incumbent Greg Abbott in a head-to-head matchup.

December 13 is the state deadline to enter the race.

[Via]