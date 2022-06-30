There's a new podcast on the block, and this time, it arrives courtesy of a sports star. Iman Among Men recently released its first episode hosted by Iman Shumpert and his brother Ahrii who added Matt Barnes to the lengthy conversation about sports, fatherhood, forgiveness, and more. Barnes has made a name for himself in and outside of the sports industry, and while his career moves have stolen attention, so have his more controversial moments that involved his personal life.

The world received an intimate look into Barnes's family when his ex and mother of his twin sons, Gloria Govan, was a cast member on Basketball Wives. Their ups and downs were well-documented and discussed for a global audience, and when Govan moved on to her romance with his former teammate, Derek Fisher, things kicked up a notch.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

There were rumors about fights to scathing words being slung across social media, but these days, said Barnes, he is in a much better place with his ex and her new husband.

“My situation played out for the world to see, with my ex and the situation, but at the end of the day, we—all of us had to put that aside because there are kids right in the middle of this sh*t," he said. "Whether it’s blended family now or broken up family, whatever the situation may be, the reality is at some point you’re probably going to have a baby mama or baby daddy. So, [it's] how do you put your bullsh*t to the side to realize that the bigger picture is to the kids now.”

“Whether you can’t stand her or she can’t stand you—none of that sh*t should matter once you realize that we still have kids and we’re gonna be here," he continued. "My sh*t played out so public and nasty. I’m really happy to say now that me and my ex are on great terms and I’m cool with my former teammate that she’s married to.”

“At the end of the day, we’re all raising these kids. She’s my assistant coach on the basketball team. After all the sh*t we been through, she is coaching the twins with me, we’re coaching our kids together. I feel like, if we can do it, and our sh*t was wild and the world seen it, to me that should always be a goal.”

Check out more from Matt Barnes on Iman Among Men below.

[via]