mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Masego Returns With "King's Rant"

Aron A.
March 16, 2020 20:35
47 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

King's Rant
Masego

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to his new Masego joint while you're in quarantine.


There's a lot of madness going on these days but in trying times, music is always here to lift spirits. Despite the impact the Coronavirus is having on the music industry in terms of shows, tours, and festivals, there's hope that we'll be getting new music from some great artists as we stay locked into our homes. 

Today, Masego blessed us with some brand new heat to put you in a trance with his new single, "King's Rant." With Jah and Jasper holding down the production on the track, with Maurice Brown holding down horns and Dan Foster the piano, Masego delivers a certified vibe with his new single. Flexing some rap bars more than usual, he reveals that he has J. Cole and Will Smith's numbers and has the Drake-effect.

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
J Cole, Will Smith in my cell phone (Ooh)
You lucky I don't wanna be famous
'Cause I would speak on these memories and say things like
I attract ladies with a dormant dream

Masego
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  47
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Masego
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Masego Returns With "King's Rant"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject