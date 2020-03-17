Masego Returns With "King's Rant"

There's a lot of madness going on these days but in trying times, music is always here to lift spirits. Despite the impact the Coronavirus is having on the music industry in terms of shows, tours, and festivals, there's hope that we'll be getting new music from some great artists as we stay locked into our homes.

Today, Masego blessed us with some brand new heat to put you in a trance with his new single, "King's Rant." With Jah and Jasper holding down the production on the track, with Maurice Brown holding down horns and Dan Foster the piano, Masego delivers a certified vibe with his new single. Flexing some rap bars more than usual, he reveals that he has J. Cole and Will Smith's numbers and has the Drake-effect.

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

J Cole, Will Smith in my cell phone (Ooh)

You lucky I don't wanna be famous

'Cause I would speak on these memories and say things like

I attract ladies with a dormant dream

