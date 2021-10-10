R&B just hits different in the fall. In the past few weeks, the leaves began changing while the weather has gotten a bit colder, depending on where you are in the world. In the midst of this, we received some brand new heat from the world of R&B to get us ready for "cuffing season," as they call it.

As usual, we highlight the best in R&B every single Sunday with our R&B Season playlist. Each week, we round up the best R&B drops from New Music Friday for all of the folks out there who want some mellow vibes to close out the weekend. This week, Masego takes the lead on the playlist. While fans are hoping that the follow-up to 2020's Studying Abroad: Extended Stay arrives shortly, he blessed fans with an ATL-influenced banger. Masego delivered his latest single, "Garden Party" on Friday which boasts features from two lyrical giants from the South -- Big Boi and J.I.D.

Ckay has been going crazy on TikTok over the past few months. His single, "Love Nwantiti" recently received a stripped-down acoustic release but for those that haven't heard the original, we've included the record on this week's update.

