mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Marty Baller & Rowdy Aharri Might "Knock Ur Head Off" On Their New Collab

Aron A.
February 26, 2020 19:29
1 View
00
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Knock Ur Head Off
Marty Baller Feat. Rowdy Aharri

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Marty Baller & Rowdy Aharri team up on a slapper.


Marty Baller is a man of many talents but in recent years, he's been putting in a lot of effort to establish himself as an artist of his own. After years of putting in work as A$AP Ferg's hypeman, he dropped a few projects including 2019's International Baller 2. He released music since then including "Presidential" with Reggie Mills and "Almost Human."

This week, he returned with his latest track, "Knock Ur Head Off" with Rowdy Aharri. The rapper delivers a smooth verse with effortless punchlines celebrating the fruits of his labor. However, it's Rowdy Aharri that comes out of the blue with an aggressive flow before easing into the rest of his verse.

Make sure you check out their collab below and sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Now we outtie
Remember n***as used to doubt me?
Now they can't make it without me
Puffin' on sou-ee

Marty Baller
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  1
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Marty Baller Rowdy Aharri
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Marty Baller & Rowdy Aharri Might "Knock Ur Head Off" On Their New Collab
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject