Marty Baller & Rowdy Aharri Might "Knock Ur Head Off" On Their New Collab

Marty Baller is a man of many talents but in recent years, he's been putting in a lot of effort to establish himself as an artist of his own. After years of putting in work as A$AP Ferg's hypeman, he dropped a few projects including 2019's International Baller 2. He released music since then including "Presidential" with Reggie Mills and "Almost Human."

This week, he returned with his latest track, "Knock Ur Head Off" with Rowdy Aharri. The rapper delivers a smooth verse with effortless punchlines celebrating the fruits of his labor. However, it's Rowdy Aharri that comes out of the blue with an aggressive flow before easing into the rest of his verse.

Quotable Lyrics

Now we outtie

Remember n***as used to doubt me?

Now they can't make it without me

Puffin' on sou-ee

