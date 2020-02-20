HBO dropped off the official trailer for the third season of Westworld on Thursday, giving fans a taste of what's next for Dolores, Maeve and the rest of the hosts and humans who inhabited the Wild West-themed amusement park. The trailer also provides a glimpse at some new characters, such as Aaron Paul and NFL icon/national treasure, Marshawn Lynch.

It's unclear what kind of role Beast Mode will have in Westworld III, but you can catch a glimpse of his cameo at the 55-second mark in the video embedded below (H/T Field Yates). The new season of Westworld will debut on HBO on Sunday, March 15th.

Lynch, who will turn 34 before the next NFL season, has not yet announced whether or not he intends to play again but his teammate Michael Robinson believes he has one more season left in the tank. During an interview with Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest, the fullback explained, "My humble opinion, I think he wants to play, and I don’t think he’ll want to play for any other team than the Seattle Seahawks."

After missing most of the 2018 season and nearly all of 2019, Lynch signed with the Seahawks in Week 17 and appeared in three games, including two playoff matchups. Although Seahawks fans would surely love for Lynch to return in 2020 (and every season thereafter), the team already has a trio of running backs on the roster, including Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer.

At the very least, fans can look forward to seeing Lynch on their tv screens again when Westworld III drops next month.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images