Fans of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be overjoyed to know that there are a plethora of colorways on tap for 2020, including the all-new "Marsh" iteration releasing this Saturday, February 1st. Although the yellow-based Yeezys will not officially drop for another couple of days, a number of pairs have already been sold on StockX, giving us a good idea of the resale value.

Much like the similarly styled "Antlia" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 that dropped in June of 2019, the "Marsh" colorway currently carries an average resale price of $380. Considering the kicks will only be available via Yeezy Supply, there's a good chance those resale prices will continue to climb following the launch. Head on over to StockX today to cop your pair ahead of this weekend's release.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Marsh" features a "sandstone-yellow" primeknit upper, which appears to be just slightly darker than the yellow midsole. Additional details include a brown sockliner, a semi-translucent grey streak across the upper, and a milky, translucent outsole beneath the full length Boost cushioning. This colorway also lacks the pull tab on the heel, but we don't think that'll deter any potential buyers.

