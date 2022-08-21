Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was reportedly ticked for speeding, earlier this summer, less than a month prior to being arrested for criminal speeding on August 3 after traveling at 126 MPH in a 65 MPH zone. The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver is due in court for a hearing regarding the offense in October, according to TMZ.

Brown's earlier ticket came on July 11 after he was caught going 71 MPH in a 50 MPH zone in Maricopa County, Arizona in June.



Rob Carr / Getty Images

After news broke of his arrest, Brown apologized for his behavior and promised to be better going forward.

"I want to learn from it," Brown said at the time. "I'm not a guy who gets into trouble, so I want to put in my past and make sure I'm always doing the right things at all times."

He added: "I have a lot of kids that look up to me, so I want to set the right example at all times."

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury remarked that, "Obviously, he knows he's got to be better than that and he will be moving forward," adding that he's, "just glad he's safe and we're still working through the details of it all but glad to have him back."

Brown joined the Cardinals after being traded from the Baltimore Ravens, earlier this year.

Brown will be making his Cardinals debut on September 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

