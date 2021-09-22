Marlon Craft Drops Off "Homecourt Advantage Vol. 1"

Marlon Craft hasn't slowed down since dropping his debut album in 2019, Funhouse Mirror. He's remained a favorite in the underground with a wicked pen that hardly ever misses. This week, he returned with some smooth flows for Homecourt Advantage Vol. 1. A timely release arriving just weeks before the NBA's regular-season returns, Marlon Craft delivers smooth flows over soulful production on the project's intro, "PACE" ft. redveil. "My chick a dime piece like a 10-pass offense," he raps on the record. The project is four songs in total with redveil serving as the sole credited feature.

Craft's latest EP arrives after two new releases this year with, Space EP and How We Intended.

Check out Marlon Craft's new project below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.