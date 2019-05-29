Philadelphia 76ers All Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler has a big summer ahead of him, as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in approximately one month - and he stands to earn a max contract wherever he decides to sign. In addition to preparing for an eventful free agency period, Butler has also been tasked with coaching Mark Wahlberg's daughter how to play basketball.

Wahlberg took to instagram last night to share a glimpse of Butler, equipped with a durag and a glass of red, training his daughter Grace. “My Gracie said she wanted to start playing basketball. So I got her a coach," says Wahlberg. He then asks, “Gracie, who’s your coach?” Grace replies, “Jimmy,” after which Butler chimes in, “The best coach ever.”

Butler and Wahlberg forged a friendship years ago while Marky Mark was filming "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Chicago and Jimmy was playing for the Bulls. The duo, both of whom have ties to Jordan Brand, have been good friends ever since.

Butler, who turns 30 in September, averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.8 steals in his 55 regular season games with Philadelphia this season. He will be eligible to sign a five-year $188 million max deal if he returns to the Sixers. If he signs elsewhere, the most he could make his $141 million over four years.