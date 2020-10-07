Ted Cruz got owned publicly twice in a matter of days. If you recall, he was on CNN when Chris Cuomo reminded Ted Cruz he didn't even stick up for his wife at Trump called her "ugly." Cruz didn't fire back at Cuomo, because, well, he's a doorknob. But apparently, it's all for the tough talk on Twitter. It all began when he shared a report from Sean Hannity noting the decline in ratings for the NBA finals this year, suggesting the league's support for BLM is to blame.

"A US Senator with 3 @NBA teams in his state, employing thousands of people and he is rooting for their businesses to do poorly," Mark Cuban said in response. "This is who you are @tedcruz . Every minute of your life, this is exactly who you are," he added.

Cruz added that he supports the Spurs or Mavericks, especially against any team that isn't from Texas. However, he concluded that the NBA's "is engaged in a concerted effort to (1) insult their fans & (2) turn every game into a left-wing political lecture."

Cuban called out Cruz is response to that tweet, adding the Texan politician hasn't even watched a game to know what's going on.

"You are so full of shit. You haven't watched a game of the finals, how would you know what is being said or done? Since when is a desire to end racism an insult to anyone or political? And you don't think using #GetWokeGoBroke is a partisan insult? Again, this is who you are," Cuban said. "Shame on me for putting American Civil Rights and Justice, creating jobs, growing our economy and healthcare reform over twitter proclamations."

Check out their exchange below.