All everyone is talking about right now is GameStop and how the stock price continues to go up in light of the recent short squeeze that has put the power in the hands of retail investors everywhere. It's a demonstration of what can happen when people mobilize although as predicted, the suits and the Hedge Fund managers are striking down the little guy.

Today, stock trading apps like Robinhood and TD Ameritrade completely shut down the ability to trade stocks like GME, and many are up in arms about it. Thankfully, most are on the side of those fighting the good fight. For instance, Mark Cuban came out today and questioned Robinhood, and even wondered if perhaps they simply don't have the money possible to pay people out, and that's why they are helping the billionaires.

Just yesterday, Cuban showed even more support to the retail investors as he shouted out the likes of r/wallstreetbets, who are responsible for this incredible moment in history.

"I got to say I LOVE LOVE what is going on with #wallstreetbets," Cuban said. All of those years of High Frequency Traders front running retail traders,now speed and density of information and retail trading is giving the little guy an edge. Even my 11 yr old traded w them and made $"

It remains to be seen how this will all play out although it's clear that many have a lot to gain from this endeavor.