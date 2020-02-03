Marcus Morris has been in the news quite a bit lately although it hasn't exactly been for the greatest of reasons. He was criticized for sexist comments following a fight with Jae Crowder of the Memphis Grizzlies and now, his conduct with the San Antonio Spurs is being brought up again. For those who don't know, Morris made a verbal commitment to the Spurs this offseason although he ended up signing a one-year deal with the New York Knicks, instead.

In a piece by Michael Scotto of Bleacher Report, it was revealed that Morris actually ghosted the Spurs which angered them quite a bit, especially since they ended up trading Davis Bertans to make room for the star. As Scotto describes, Morris treated the Spurs like a bad date.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

“Morris essentially treated the Spurs like a person who goes on a first and second date and then ghosts the other person, leaving them to question what went wrong,” Scotto wrote.

Heading into this offseason, it will be interesting to see what Morris decides to do. He will be a free agent again and thanks to what he did to the Spurs, teams will be wary of his verbal agreements. Perhaps teams will force him to put pen to paper before making the same mistake as the Spurs.