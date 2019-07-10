Marcus Morris is reconsidering his proposed two-year $20 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, as the New York Knicks have reportedly put a one-year, $15 million offer on the table.

The Knicks were able to offer such a deal after it was revealed that the team is reworking the two-year, $21 million deal with free agent Reggie Bullock. According to reports, New York is reevaluating Bullock's health and his ability to play a full slate of games in the 2019-20 season, and the two parties are expected to agree to a lesser contract.

As a result, Marcus Morris now has a decision to make.

Morris, 29, averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds last season for the Boston Celtics. According to ESPN, the Spurs traded forward Davis Bertans to the Washington Wizards and reworked a two-year, $13M agreement with DeMarre Carroll in order to use the full $9.3 million midlevel exception on Morris. Needless to say, if he backs out of the deal it's going to have a negative impact on San Antonio's roster.

As for the Knicks and Reggie Bullock, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Bullock's agent David Bauman says both sides are motivated to strike a new deal. Wojnarowski notes that Bauman described the Knicks' front office and medical staff as “First-class throughout,” which is certainly a refreshing change.