Charlotte Hornets' third-year shooting guard Malik Monk has reportedly violated the NBA's anti-drug program, resulting in an indefinite suspension without pay. Although the NBA announced the suspension was due to an anti-drug violation, they did not specify exactly what Monk took to warrant the ban.

The league's statement simply reads:

"The NBA announced today that Malik Monk of the Charlotte Hornets has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. Monk’s suspension will begin with tonight’s game between the Hornets and the New York Knicks, and will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program."

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, if the suspension last for the final 25 games of the season, Monk stands to miss out on roughly $915,000.

The 21-year old guard is averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in a little over 21 minutes of action per game, all of which rank as career highs. The Hornets selected Monk out of Kentucky with the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and they'll be right back in the lottery once this season comes to a close.

Heading into tonight's game against the New York Knicks, Charlotte's record stands at 19-38, which is seventh worst in the league.