Earlier today, we reported on the Maleficent saga flopping at the domestic box office with a humble $37.7 million dollar opening. While the first movie brought in over $241 million dollars domestically and $750 million dollars globally, the second movie did not experience the same fate. Indeed, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil performed well below expectations with a humble $37.7 million dollar opening. Although this number is not the best, UPROXX adds that the latter is typical for "most family sequels." Unfortunately, the film costs a pretty penny to make (exactly $185 million dollars). Luckily, the movie experienced much more success internationally, which means it may be able to cover its production cost.

According to Variety, the supervillain film took home $117 million dollars from 56 different international markets this weekend alone. China led the way out of all international markets with a $22.4 million dollar return this weekend. They were followed by Russia, where the movie clocked in $10.7 million, along with Mexico with $7.8 million, Indonesia and Italy with $4.8 million and $4.7 million respectively. On the other hand, the Joker continues to lead the domestic market with only a 37% drop in sales and an extra $77.8 million dollars this weekend. The latter brings the movie at a total of $490.3 million dollars in international sales.

