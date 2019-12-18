Magic Johnson is one of the most legendary basketball players of all-time and continues to be idolized by Los Angeles Lakers fans. When it comes to his career as an executive, Magic left a lot to be desired. He made a ton of questionable decisions and ended up leaving the Lakers after there was some alleged "backstabbing" going on.

Ever since Magic left the team as their president of basketball operations, the Lakers have acquired Anthony Davis and have also become one of the best teams in the league. In a recent interview with Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times, Johnson took much of the credit for this success.

”This team would not be in the position it’s in without me,” Johnson said. ”This was my strategy, this is what I thought we’d be in three years. I knew we were on the right track. Everybody wanted to do it their way, but I’m good with who I am. I think people respect what I’ve done for the team.”

While Magic might be making a good point, it's hard to believe this is what he wanted all along. You don't draft players like Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball knowing you're just going to trade them. Regardless, Johnson is quite the promoter and his claims will surely cause quite the stir and debate.