Magic Johnson's son EJ came out as gay back in 2013 after being photographed holding another man's hand. Since that time, EJ has been very open about his sexuality and hasn't shied away from expressing himself through clothes or makeup. Having said that, Magic Johnson has been hit with numerous unsavory jokes about his son, although it's clear that Magic doesn't care.

While speaking to Variety about his upcoming docuseries "They Call Me Magic," the NBA legend spoke at length about how proud he is of EJ, and how his son ultimately changed his life. Johnson did admit that it took a while for him to accept EJ, and was a little disappointed when his son wouldn't engage in sports.

"When you grow up in team sports, you’re thinking, ‘Is he gonna play sports?’” Johnson said. “And then when I saw that he liked dolls and to play dress-up … ‘What are you doing?’”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

EJ also got to speak about their relationship, revealing that at first, Magic would ban EJ from wearing scarves in the house, as he felt it wasn't masculine enough. "He’d come up with stupid rules: ‘No scarves in the house.’ But it’s really not about scarves; it’s really about him seeing you be you.” EJ then went on to say that he realized he was accepted when Magic came to pick him up from college one year and gave him the biggest hug. It was then that Magic's son was aware that he was loved by his father.

Magic went on to say that his son changed his life for the better, although he still gets a lot of hate. “A lot of people don’t love that I love my son," Magic explained. This is something that Dwyane Wade can relate to with his daughter Zaya. Regardless, both men continue to love their children, which is truly impossible to hate on.

"They Call Me Magic" will premier on Apple TV in just a couple of weeks from now on Friday, April 22nd.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

[Via]