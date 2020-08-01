By now, Lou Williams' trip to the Magic City club in Atlanta is the stuff of legend. It all started when Williams was given an excused absence from the NBA bubble as he needed to go home and pay respects to a family member who had passed away. On his way back, Williams made a stop at Magic City where he linked up with artist Jack Harlow. This reunion ended up going viral as Harlow posted a photo of the two on his IG story. From there, Williams was forced to quarantine for 10 days as the NBA was worried that he could transmit the virus.

Williams remains adamant that he was simply going there for the chicken wings, although a recent story from the Los Angeles Times seems to poke holes in that reasoning. In fact, a dancer at Magic City recounted Williams' trip to the club.

Per LA Times:

Working the day shift from 3 to 9 p.m., Aries said she danced last week for Williams, a regular at the club who has a dish named after him: the “Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ wings.” After placing an order with the Magic City kitchen, the high-scoring Clippers guard ambled around the club, Aries said, and she was one of a few dancers who performed for him, keeping a six-foot distance. “He tipped very well,” she said.

Williams is still currently under quarantine although he is expected to rejoin the team in just a couple of days.