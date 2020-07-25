Nick Sandmann, the MAGA hat-wearing Covington Catholic High School student from a viral video taken during the Indigenous Peoples March at the Lincoln Memorial, last year, has reached a settlement with The Washington Post in his $250 million defamation lawsuit against the publication.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

"Nicholas Sandmann agreed to settle with the Post because the Post was quick to publish the whole truth—through its follow-up coverage and editor's notes," Sandmann's lawyer, Todd McMurtry, told CNN. "The terms of the settlement are confidential."

"On 2/19/19, I filed $250M defamation lawsuit against Washington Post," Sandmann wrote on Twitter. "Today, I turned 18 & WaPo settled my lawsuit. Thanks to @ToddMcMurtry & @LLinWood for their advocacy. Thanks to my family & millions of you who have stood your ground by supporting me. I still have more to do."

The Washington Post reported on the incident, after video surfaced of Sandmann appearing to disrespect Omaha tribe elder Nathan Phillips. Later, additional video was released that provided context arguably exonerating Sandmann of indecent behavior. Sandmann and his legal team claim the Post published stories about the incident, defaming the student without doing responsible reporting of the incident beforehand.

"We are pleased that we have been able to reach a mutually agreeable resolution of the remaining claims in this lawsuit," Kris Coratti, a spokesperson for The Post, said in a short statement.

