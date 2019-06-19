mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

MadeinTYO Delivers Smooth New Loosie "June 18 <3"

Mitch Findlay
June 19, 2019 12:56
June 18 <3
Madeintyo

MadeinTYO celebrates a beautiful summer day with one from the vault.


Yesterday, MadeinTYO came through to deliver a smooth new loosie, the appropriately titled "June 18 <3." Given the track's simplistic title, it's likely that the rapper was struck with a wave of inspiration, and decided to drop off some new vibes accordingly. It's equally possible that he was inspired by the death anniversary of XXXTentacion, his former XXL Freshman classmate. In truth, it's been a minute since we've heard from MadeinTYO, who took a slight hiatus after dropping off his debut album Sincerely, Tokyo. 

Yet absence makes the heart grow fonder, and "June 18 <3" serves as a welcome reminder of his capabilities. Taking to a smooth synth-driven instrumental, Tokyo rides the beat with some intimate lyrics, lamenting a palpable sense of distance in the air. "I don't want to fight like a soldier," he pleads. "I want the love when it's over, is it cool if I come over?" Are you ready to catch some new vibes from Tokyo? Sound off below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't want to fight like a soldier
I want the love when it's over, is it cool if I come over?

Madeintyo new single
