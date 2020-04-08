mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Machine Gun Kelly Flips Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin"

Aron A.
April 08, 2020 14:29
What's Poppin Freestyle
Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly is back in action with his latest record, "What's Poppin."


Machine Gun Kelly hasn't been putting his social distancing time to waste. Over the past few weeks, he's given fans a glimpse of the creative process with raw offerings of his studio sessions. Bouncing between different genres, it appears that he's found some inspiration in Jack Harlow's track, "What's Poppin." MGK delivered a quick but potent freestyle over the track, making references to Drake and Yu Gi Oh in a matter of bars while effortlessly switching up his flow.

MGK also shared a simple visual that kicks off with a Facetime chat with Jack Harlow to request the instrumental. With a spliff in hand, MGK goes in on one-take before abruptly deciding that he's done. 

Did MGK body it or nah? Check the freestyle below and sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
At the fashion week in Paris
Cinderella on my terrace
Glass slipper on the stairs
Ass fatter than Shakira's
I saw it live at the Super Bowl
I was on top for a movie roll
Tootsie slide in the booty hole
Smokin' woods, eatin' tuna roll

