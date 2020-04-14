Machine Gun Kelly Debuts New Lockdown Session "In These Walls"

Machine Gun Kelly has been using quarantine lockdown to record new music and visuals for the songs at the same time. Today he documents and shares Lockdown Session #19, "In These Walls" with YouTube. This follows up last week's effort, "Pretty Toxic Revolver" with contained a Shawn Mendes sample.

MGK reveals the new song contains a sample from PVRIS "My House" which creates the base of the new record. Like with previous records, he's sitting at the mic with a joint in hand and a cloud of smoke surrounding him, with the tantalizing view of the outdoors backlighting him. As the song continues to build up before reaching its apex, MGK reflects on a past lover: "You said I never wrote a song for you / I hope this one is haunting you," he starts.

Take a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I think we're caught up in a power trip

She my Kate Moss, I'm her Johnny Depp

Life of a fast life in the fast lane

Fights in the cab, nights drinking champagne

Ice make it last, ice for the back pain

With the knife on the dash, pipe in the ash tray