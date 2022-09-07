Mac Miller Delivered A Feel-Good Anthem On "100 Grandkids"

Mac Miller left an abundance of music for his fans before his death. Those who've followed his career watched him grow from a teenage leader of "frat rap" movement to one of the most versatile and talented musicians of our time. As today marks the four-year anniversary of his untimely death, we've brought back "100 Grandkids" to celebrate his catalog.

"100 Grandkids" is a two-part song produced by ID Labs, Sha Money XL, and Josh Berg off of GO:OD AM, Mac's first major label release. The first half of the record finds Mac reflecting on his undeniable hustle to "sell evil to the devil, nonbelievers to a temple" over warm, nostalgic funk-induced production. Whereas the second half brings Mac to a chilly trap-centric beat where he marvels at his growth and success.

Revisit the song below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

They haven't got the memo, I'm sayin' I'm the shit, though

Tryna make it complicated when this shit is simple

Tell me what you wanna be, what your dreams is

A hundred G's in my jeans, I'm a genius

