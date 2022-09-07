mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mac Miller Delivered A Feel-Good Anthem On "100 Grandkids"

Aron A.
September 07, 2022 16:00
Via Mac MillerVia Mac Miller
Via Mac Miller

100 Grandkids
Mac Miller

Revisit the lead single off of Mac Miller's 2015 opus, "GO:OD AM."


Mac Miller left an abundance of music for his fans before his death. Those who've followed his career watched him grow from a teenage leader of "frat rap" movement to one of the most versatile and talented musicians of our time. As today marks the four-year anniversary of his untimely death, we've brought back "100 Grandkids" to celebrate his catalog.

"100 Grandkids" is a two-part song produced by ID Labs, Sha Money XL, and Josh Berg off of GO:OD AM, Mac's first major label release. The first half of the record finds Mac reflecting on his undeniable hustle to "sell evil to the devil, nonbelievers to a temple" over warm, nostalgic funk-induced production. Whereas the second half brings Mac to a chilly trap-centric beat where he marvels at his growth and success. 

Revisit the song below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
They haven't got the memo, I'm sayin' I'm the shit, though
Tryna make it complicated when this shit is simple 
Tell me what you wanna be, what your dreams is 
A hundred G's in my jeans, I'm a genius

Mac Miller
