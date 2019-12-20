Dallas Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic has quickly established himself as one of the game's brightest young stars and, as a result, put himself in position to ink a lucrative sneaker deal. In fact, he has to be considered as one of the biggest sneaker free agents in recent memory, given his unique style of play, charisma, and international appeal.

Throughout this season, Doncic has rotated between a range of Nike sneakers, including the Nike Kobe 4 and Nike PG3, as well as the Jordan Diamond and Under Armour Curry 7. Needless to say, it is believed that Doncic's decision will come down to one of those brands - and a recent tweet from ESPN's Will Cain leads us to believe it'll be the Jumpman that wins out.

This certainly isn't an official announcement of a Doncic x Jordan Brand partnership, but his sneaker choices as of late suggests that will indeed be the case. Although Luka laced up the "Sour Patch" Under Armour Curry 7 last month, he has recently been loyal to The Swoosh and Jumpman.

Doncic missed Dallas' last two games due to an ankle sprain, but even then he laced up the "What The" Air Jordan 4 as he watched from the sidelines. Check out some of Luka's most recent sneaker selections below, and stay tuned to see which brand the Slovenian sensation chooses.

Air Jordan 4 'What The' via Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Jordan Diamond via Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Nike PG3 via Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

