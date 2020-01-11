In a moment of visible frustration, Mavs' star Luka Doncic ripped his jersey open after missing a pair of free throws during Friday night's loss to the Lakers. It was the team's fifth loss in a seven-game stretch.

"Just Hulk Hogan," Lakers center Dwight Howard said, as reported by ESPN. "He's a little upset; it's understandable. Sometimes all of us want to rip our jerseys, you know, go crazy, but we gotta keep our heads. But he's an unbelievable young player."

Doncic is averaging 29.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists on the season. In his second year in the league, Donic seems like a lock for a spot on the All-Star team; however, in Friday's game, even Doncic himself admits he struggled: "I played very bad. I felt like I don't know how to play basketball. I've got to get better -- a lot."

"I'm competitive, and like I say, I've got to get better at a lot of points. A lot better," Doncic added. "I know I can get better. There's a lot of things. I'm 20 years old. I've got a lot of things that I can do better, I can learn better. So I'll get better."

Doncic's next chance to take the floor is against the 76ers on Saturday night.