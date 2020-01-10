Luka Doncic has been one of the best young players in the NBA ever since he was drafted back in 2018. Coming from the European leagues, there was no guarantee that Doncic would be as good as he is now. Regardless, Doncic has surpassed all expectations and if he leads the Mavericks to the playoffs, there is a real chance he could win NBA MVP. At just 20 years old, Doncic is receiving some pretty lofty comparisons, particularly to guys like Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Doncic has been fairly humble about his success and recently spoke about his feelings towards these comparisons. The Mavericks superstar is fairly reserved about the LeBron comparison and believes he still has a long way to go before he can receive such an honor. After all, it's only his second year in the league.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

“I’m nowhere near that,” Doncic said per Dwain Price of Mavs.com. “I’m 20 years old and this is my second year in the league. Anything can happen, so I’ve got to prove a lot.”

If you're a Mavericks fan, the future is certainly bright in Dallas. Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic are a great one-two punch and are in a great position to create a Western Conference contender for years to come.