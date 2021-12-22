Over the last few weeks, the NBA has been hit very hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Omicron variant has been making its way through the United States, and it currently accounts for the vast majority of new cases. Both the NFL and NBA have had to change up their protocols in order to keep the players safe, while also making sure that the games go on as planned.

Coming into today, the Dallas Mavericks had four players out with COVID-19. Just about an hour ago, it was revealed that two more players had tested positive. One of those players is Trey Burke, who remains one of the few completely unvaccinated players in the whole league. As for the other player, it was none other than superstar Luka Doncic.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Mavericks currently have six replacement players waiting in the wings while Doncic and others remain out of the lineup. Now, Doncic will have to test everyday until he can put together two consecutive negative tests. This will prove to be a difficult period of time for the Mavericks, however, they still have enough pieces on the roster to go out and play their games.

We wish Doncic a speedy recovery as he deals with the effects of the virus. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you the latest updates from in and around the NBA.