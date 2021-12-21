Stephen A. Smith has been very vocal about the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for everyone to get vaccinated. In fact, he has been quite critical of athletes who have yet to get the jab, including none other than Kyrie Irving. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Stephen A. would be forthcoming and honest about his own experiences with the pandemic.

Today on First Take, Smith revealed to the world that over the weekend, he tested positive for COVID-19. During the opening segment of First Take, Smith seemed a bit sick based on the inflection of his voice, and it was here that he explained some of the severity of his case.

"I've tested positive for COVID-19, I have the Coronavirus," Smith said. "I learned this over the weekend. I got tested three times last week prior to the weekend and I tested negative. I had tested negative before I departed for L.A. I tested negative when I got to L.A., I tested negative when I got back from L.A. [...] I'm feeling fine. Mild symptoms. Thank God I was vaccinated. Thank God I got the Pfizer vaccine, two shots a few months ago.”

It was a good sign that Smith was on the show today, and moving forward, we wish him a very quick recovery. This pandemic is no joke, and during the Holiday season, it's important to stay safe and prudent.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images