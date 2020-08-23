Playing on a sprained ankle, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic recorded a 40-point triple-double and hit a game-winner to carry his team to a 135-133 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in overtime, tying the playoff series 2-2.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Following an impressive 3-point shot from Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell, the Mavs trailed by one point. Maxi Kleber inbounded to Doncic, who drained a deep 3-point shot to seal the game.

In 46 minutes of play, Doncic recorded an astounding 43 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists.

“It’s a lot of emotions,” Doncic told ESPN after the game. “We have an amazing group of guys. ... We showed our heart, that we can fight. It’s very emotional.”

Doncic cited his adrenaline as a primary reason he could play through his sprained ankle: “I think it’s emotions,” he said. “The adrenaline. This morning, I wasn’t feeling very good. But as soon as I stepped on the court, I knew I could go.”

Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about his performance after the game: "He sees the game in 6G, not 5G. It's another level beyond what most people see it. That game was from another planet."

The Mavs and Clippers will matchup again Tuesday at 9:00 PM.

