Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been instrumental in the team's success this season. In just his sophomore year, Doncic is proving that he is easily one of the best players in the league and that his talents will be well-appreciated over the next few years. Thanks to his play, Doncic was able to help the Mavs get the seventh seed in the Western Conference and as of right now, the team is in the middle of a first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers are up 2-1, with Game 4 going down this afternoon.

Heading into this game, there was some worry that Doncic may have to sit out as he suffered an ankle injury in Game 3. Doncic came into the game as questionable but according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletics, Doncic has actually been cleared to play, which is huge news for Mavericks fans.

If the Mavericks want any chance at tying the series and ultimately advancing, they will absolutely need Doncic on the court. Having said that, his playing status for Game 4 is a massive positive for the Mavericks who will be on the brink of elimination if they lose.

Needless to say, this series is going to be a lot of fun.