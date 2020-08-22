Luka Doncic has been lights out for the Dallas Mavericks this season. While the team wasn't very strong last season, Doncic has been able to turn this team into a legitimate darkhorse in the Western Conference. As of right now, the Mavericks are in the midst of a first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers and are down 2-1. Despite being down, the Mavs have put up a fight and are in a solid position to deliver an upset, that is, of course, if Doncic can be healthy enough in time for Game 4.

During last night's Game 3, Doncic went down with a left ankle sprain and today, he underwent an MRI to see the extent of the damage. According to ESPN's Tim McMahon, the early indications suggest that it is a light sprain and that Doncic will be questionable for Game 4 which goes down on Sunday afternoon.

Doncic's questionable status is certainly worrying for the Mavericks who rely heavily on him to win games. Game 4 will be crucial for the Mavs as a loss would put them a game away from elimination. However, Doncic is their franchise player, and rushing him back too soon could prove to be devastating. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how the Mavs handle this.

