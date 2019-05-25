Lucky Daye Paints An Enchanting & Vivid Picture With The Highly Anticipated Project "Painted"

Budding R&B star Lucky Daye has officially released his highly-anticipated debut album, Painted. The body of work is exactly what we thought it would be. After all, the ear-orgasm rendering single "Love You Too Much" and the interpolar joint "Karma" only teased how amazing this album was truly going to be. The musical versatility found in the lyricism, instrumentals, and structure of the project only hint at the amount of effort, love, and soul Lucky Daye put into this baby and so to the benefit of all its listeners.

The album successfully caters to any and every mood you can ever find yourself in. Feeling jolly and confident? Tune onto the groovy and feel-good tracks "Extra" or"Late Night." Experiencing FOMO or reminiscing on a lost love? Then "Concentrate" is the track for you. Moreover, my all-time favorite "Real Games" is the perfect "getting ready and feeling myself" track. This album is highly palatable and highly susceptible to no-skips. Precisely, it gives vibes of Frank Ocean and D'Angelo in their prime. Overall, it only reaffirms that Lucky Daye is here to stay.

Tracklist

1. Roll Some Mo

2. Late Night

3. Extra

4. Concentrate

5. Ready For Love (Interlude)

6. Karma

7. Paint It

8. Real Games

9. Misunderstood

10. Floods

11. Call

12. Try Your Fire

13. Love You Too Much