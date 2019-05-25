mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lucky Daye Paints An Enchanting & Vivid Picture With The Highly Anticipated Project "Painted"

Aida C.
May 25, 2019 14:27
248 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Painted
Lucky Daye

User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lucky Daye truly knows how to paint a vivid picture and remains a breath of fresh air in this industry.


Budding R&B star Lucky Daye has officially released his highly-anticipated debut album, Painted. The body of work is exactly what we thought it would be. After all, the ear-orgasm rendering single "Love You Too Much" and the interpolar joint "Karma" only teased how amazing this album was truly going to be. The musical versatility found in the lyricism, instrumentals, and structure of the project only hint at the amount of effort, love, and soul Lucky Daye put into this baby and so to the benefit of all its listeners.

The album successfully caters to any and every mood you can ever find yourself in. Feeling jolly and confident? Tune onto the groovy and feel-good tracks "Extra" or"Late Night." Experiencing FOMO or reminiscing on a lost love? Then "Concentrate" is the track for you. Moreover, my all-time favorite "Real Games" is the perfect "getting ready and feeling myself" track. This album is highly palatable and highly susceptible to no-skips. Precisely, it gives vibes of Frank Ocean and D'Angelo in their prime. Overall, it only reaffirms that Lucky Daye is here to stay. 

Tracklist

1. Roll Some Mo
2. Late Night
3. Extra
4. Concentrate
5. Ready For Love (Interlude)
6. Karma
7. Paint It
8. Real Games
9. Misunderstood 
10. Floods 
11. Call
12. Try Your Fire
13. Love You Too Much

Lucky Daye Mixtapes
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Lucky Daye Paints An Enchanting & Vivid Picture With The Highly Anticipated Project "Painted"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject