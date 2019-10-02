Lucki Preps Us For His Next Project With "Nascar Dashcar"

Lucki makes the kind of music that makes you feel guilty for deriving so much joy from it. He selects beats that are so mesmerizing that that they mask the melancholic lines that he delivers in his signature slur. On "Nascar Daschar," the new single off his upcoming project, Days B4 III, he raps about love clouded by drugs. There's a tangible sincerity in everything he says in his songs, even when he's explaining how it fails to fully manifest in practice.

Over the course of ten projects, Lucki has perfected his sound, a genre that he has dubbed Alternative Trap (which is also the title of his 2013 mixtape). "Nascar Daschar" could have been seamlessly inserted in the tracklists of any of his recent releases, but it's exciting nonetheless. The song just falls short of the 2-minute mark, but it induces a narcotic daze that would let you loop it ad infinitum without noticing when it restarted.

Quotable Lyrics

On my life, these n****s jealous and I love 'em, boy, it's sad

30 racks for acapellas, add the beat and do the math

I got hoes that want me sober and some want me for the cash

I felt slow up in the Rover but she really scared of cats