Lou The Human Is Back With His New Project "Promise Of Paradise"

Lou The Human's become one of the most exciting voices in the underground. The rapper's lyricism, storytelling, and overall skills has helped him be an artist that everyone needs to look out for. In 2017, he released his debut album, Humaniac which served as a formal introduction to the rapper. It was a project that helped put him on. He's continued to push out a ton of music but today, he came through with his latest mixtape, Promise Of Paradise.

With eight tracks in total, Lou The Human comes through with a few loosies and freestyles for his latest project, Promise Of Paradise. The project includes a sole feature from Squidnice while the other tracks find him rapping over other beats including Ariana Grande's "break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored."