Lords Of The Underground Resurface With "Insomniac" Video

Karlton Jahmal
January 12, 2020 17:08
Insomniac
Lords Of The Underground

Eyes open.


Where have the Lords of the Underground been? They disappeared for over a decade, but now they're back to make some noise. The group is best known for their hit "Chief Rocka," which was sampled for Biggie Smalls' "Machine Gun Funk." Now, the veteran hip-hop group is back with a single and a music video. The track, entitled "Insomniac" is produced by Snowgoons. It is the first single off their comeback album So Legendary.

The video for "Insomniac" appears to be primarily shot in Germany, which makes sense since the group is on tour there with Onyx. The instrumental for this single sounds very 90s, which isn't surprising. Lords of the Underground are sticking to their roots, which can work for them or against them. "Insomniac" is for the hip-hop purest. 

Quotable Lyrics
Don't stop, won't stop
I give it like it's all I got
Kaep gave it all he got
Pac gave it all he got
Why should I aim not
Bullseye, slingshot

Reject