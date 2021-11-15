Lonzo Ball is shining on the Chicago Bulls right now and fans are glad to finally see him thriving with a team that truly wants him. With the Los Angeles Lakers, Ball still had a lot of growing up to do and on the Pelicans, he just didn't seem that motivated. Now, with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan by his side, Lonzo looks like one of the better point guards in the league, and the Bulls are looking to do some real damage.

Despite all of this, many are still curious about how Lonzo felt about being traded to the Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis deal. As Lonzo told NBC Sports, he was kind of broken up about it at first, however, he eventually got over it as he realized he was being traded for a top-tier player. He also went on to say that in the end, things worked out perfectly for him.

“It was different for me,” Lonzo said. “I know it’s part of the business, but it was the first time I felt like somebody didn’t really want me in a way, I guess. But it was Anthony Davis, so there was no shame in that. He’s one of the best players to ever play. So for myself, BI (Brandon Ingram), and Josh Hart as well, we were happy to get to a new situation and have a start-over moment. I think it helped my career personally. In the long run, it made me a better person and a better player. I think everything happens for a reason. I’m where I’m supposed to be now. It feels great.”

Lonzo has made great strides this season, and if he continues on this trajectory, then the Bulls are looking like a real threat to represent the Eastern Conference in the Finals this year. Of course, anything can happen, but so far so good.

