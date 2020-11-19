Last night was a huge moment for LaMelo Ball in his young basketball career. He was officially drafted third overall by the Charlotte Hornets which means he will get to play for the legendary Michael Jordan. The youngest Ball brother seems excited about his new gig, even if his father LaVar is now dreading that infamous 1-on-1 game that he was jonesing for all the way back in 2017.

Now that LaMelo is officially in the league, he will get to play some games against his older brother Lonzo. It remains to be seen when these games will take place although it's clear that Lonzo is ready. While Speaking to JJ Redick on his podcast, Lonzo said that he won't be taking LaMelo lightly and that it's going to be a long night for the young superstar.

"I know his game pretty well, so it might be a tough night for him," Lonzo said matter of factly. The Pelicans and the Hornets are going to be two teams hungry to try and get into the playoffs this year, and the battle of the Ball brothers could prove to be a fun storyline.

Needless to say, we can't wait for the season to start just a few weeks from now.

