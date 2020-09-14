Lonzo Ball made a huge decision today as he decided to step away from Roc Nation to go and join Klutch Sports. Ball had originally joined Roc Nation alongside his brothers, but now, it seems as though he decided to change course. Over the last year or so, Ball has been trying to separate himself from his father and his brothers' decisions, and recently, Ball spoke to ESPN about his relationship with LaVar.

“We had a couple rumblings here and there, but everything got squared away,” Ball said. “When your son gets older, they’re going to butt heads with their dad, and that’s what I did for about a year and a half. But everything is cool now.”

In the same ESPN interview, LaVar noted that he is perfectly okay with Lonzo's decisions, noting that he is his own man who can do whatever he chooses.

“He’s always been his own man,” LaVar stated. “As a father, all I can do is guide him. I’m not going to take a lesser role. I am going to be his father, and that’s it.”

Now that Lonzo is being represented by Rich Paul, it will be interesting to see where his career goes next. With rumblings that the Pelicans could trade Lonzo, perhaps Klutch Sports will be looking to put Lonzo in the best spot possible.

