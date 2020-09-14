Lonzo Ball and his two brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo made waves just a few months ago as they decided to sign with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. This was a management deal that was supposed to bring all of the brothers closer together. Of course, at the time, their father LaVar had a lot to say about the new deal, noting that Roc Nation was the perfect place for the young men to go.

Now, however, Lonzo has decided to change course as he has left Roc Nation, and will now be signing with Rich Paul's Klutch Sports. As many of you know, Klutch Sports is one of the most powerful agencies in all of basketball right now and for good reason. Klutch boasts a large lineup of some of the best players in the league, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Ben Simmons.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

"I wanted to lead my career," Ball said. "Picking my own representation -- just solely as my decision -- was step one in that process. For me, it was an easy call, and it was the right time to make that call."

With Lonzo leaving Roc Nation, it will be interesting to see what his brothers decide to do. Lonzo has always tried to do his own thing, especially since he recently cut ties with the Big Baller Brand.

