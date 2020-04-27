Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball are all some of the biggest names in basketball right now thanks to their infamous father LaVar. Lonzo is currently playing for the New Orleans Pelicans while LiAngelo is part of the Oklahoma City Thunder G-League system. As for LaMelo, he is going to be a top 5 draft pick in the NBA this year which means he has a lot of money coming his way.

According to ESPN, the entire family is looking to consolidate their representation efforts and are signing with Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports. Their representative will be the Raymond Brother and recently, LaMelo's manager Jermaine Jackson spoke about what this deal means to the family.

"We talked to several agents, but the family had good vibes with Roc Nation," Jackson said "I've known Jay-Z since I played for the Knicks, but this is what the kids wanted to do. Jay-Z is a master at what he does. He's global. It's power beyond power.

"This is something that they are building from the ground up together. They are brothers and they love each other and that's how they roll. It's all love. They don't separate from each other."

This is certainly a huge move for the family and we can only imagine what else they have planned moving forward.