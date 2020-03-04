Brandon Ingram is having a breakout year in his first season as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans and it might be time that he earns his own nickname like all of the other greats past and present. Often referred to simply as "B.I.," Ingram and some of his teammates, including Lonzo Ball, recently revealed to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears that "Durag BI" is the new wave.

As Ingram explains, “I have heard people call me ‘Durag B.I.’ a couple of times during the games and during practice. It might be my signature thing. I don’t wear my hair out too much unless it’s game time.”

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Ingram, who earned All-Star honors for the first time this season, tells Spears that he has been rocking durags since he had braids when he was younger. Nowadays, Ingram says he typically brings about 20 different color options with him when the team travels to other cities.

“They’re just scattered all over the house. I own over a 100 or something. I don’t know how many,” Ingram said. “I just bring every color on the road. I’m not organized like that. I usually bring maybe 20 on the road.”

Although Ingram says he has over 100, Lonzo Ball estimates that the number is probably closer to 200. Says Ball, “He got to have about 200. He hasn’t worn the same one all season. … He probably has the most durags in the league. I am cool off competing with him. Whenever I do cut my hair down, I got about three rotations. He has in the 100s for sure.”

Adds veteran big man Derrick Favors:

“I don’t know where he gets them from. But he has a different durag on based on how he feels for the day it is. I’ve never seen him in the same durag. Not one time. It’s always a different durag designed differently. “It is his thing. Some guys do shoes. Some guys do cars. Some guys do watches. His is durags.”

Whether it's some good luck durags, the New Orleans gumbo, or just good ole fashioned hard work in the gym - Ingram has found his stride with the Pelicans. The 22-year old forward is averaging career-high across the board with 24.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per night.

As a result of his stellar play, New Orleans has stayed within reach of the eighth seed in the Western Conference - although they need to make up four games over the final 21 contests. Up next for Durag BI and the Pels is a road game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, which will air on ESPN at 9:30 pm ET.